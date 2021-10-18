All the latest Bradford City team news ahead of Hartlepool United clash

Flashback to the ninetieth minute last Saturday, and Bradford City would’ve thought they had grasped their second victory in three games – and that was without club captain Niall Canavan.

The Bantams starring centre-back has now missed the last seven games for the club, after picking up a muscle injury in a recent defeat to Salford City, but has since returned to training and is slowly regaining fitness ahead 0f the Christmas period.

Yann Songo’o and Paudie O’Connor have formed a formidable partnership in defence since, but Canavan could potentially have been of use as Brett Pitman nodded past Richard O’Donnell to grasp Bristol Rovers a point in West Yorkshire. However, another large dampener to Saturday was the injury to Liam Ridehalgh, who will likely be replaced by either Matty Foulds or Reece Staunton.

The injury table at the Utilita Energy Stadium is currently stacked, but one player who hasn’t needed treatment but was absent for Bristol Rovers is that of Finn Cousin-Dawson, who returns from his Northern Ireland Under-21’s international duties to challenge Oscar Threlkeld for the right-back position.

Another face nearing his return is Abo Eisa, who impressed Bradford fans in pre-season against higher division sides such as Doncaster Rovers and Blackburn Rovers, but the Sudanese winger will look for his first competitive start of the season soon enough, despite his set-back in training last Friday.

The striking department at Bradford is what’s currently lacking, and it’s not helped by the absent Caolan Lavery or Lee Angol’s injuries, who will both be looking for returns in early November.

