All the latest Bolton Wanderers news: Dark arts, Evatt’s message, Greenidge admission

Bolton Wanderers remain inside League One’s top six positions after a 3-1 defeat at home to Oxford United at the weekend.

Goals from Djavan Anderson and Ciaron Brown fired the visitors into a comfortable lead, before Dion Charles halved the deficit with 17 minutes left to play.

Steve Seddon ensured that the points would return to Oxfordshire in the 79th minute, confining the Trotters to just their second league defeat on home soil this season.

Here, we take a look at the latest headlines concerning the Trotters…

Ian Evatt outlines area Bolton need to improve

Speaking to Manchester Evening News after Saturday’s defeat against the U’s, Ian Evatt spoke about his side needing to master the dark arts.

It was a day where Bolton were below-par on the pitch, with their usual ability to run defences ragged with good football not being present on the day.

When days like Saturday come around, it is sometimes then about ensuring that they are gritty and compete physically to outmanoeuvre their opponents.

Quiz: Which English club do these 24 ex-Bolton Wanderers players play for now?

1 of 24 Nathan Delfouneso Accrington Fleetwood Morecambe Port Vale

Ian Evatt’s message to player outside the 18

Possessing real depth all across the pitch after a summer of keeping hold of talent and adding where necessary, Evatt now has a squad full of ability.

A good problem to have, it does mean that several individuals will have to miss out on each matchday, with Declan John and Owen Beck being recent examples.

Addressing those who have missed out on squads already, and those who may miss out in the near future, the Bolton boss has reiterated that chances will come.

Greenidge’s admission

Reiss Greenidge departed the club in the summer having made just seven appearances in two years with the club.

Opting not to extend his contract in the summer, Greenidge is now plying his trade at National League club Maidstone United.

Speaking to Kent Online about his time with the Trotters, the defender said: “It was OK at Bolton. I was there in the Covid season and the second season I went on loan, so I didn’t really get to experience the full atmosphere.

“It’s a nice club, a big club, I just didn’t get to play as much as I wanted to. I started the first game of the season in League Two and then found myself on the bench.”

“You’ve always got to go into a situation optimistic and hoping you’re going to play, but it doesn’t always work out like that.”