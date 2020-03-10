All the latest Blackpool injury news here

Blackpool are gearing up to face Tranmere Rovers at Bloomfield Road in Neil Critchley’s first home game since taking charge of the club from Simon Grayson.

The Tangerines have managed to steady the ship in recent weeks after the sacking of Simon Grayson last month, following a woeful run that saw them plummet out of the play-off picture and thoroughly into mid-table.

It has been a very mixed season at Bloomfield Road but signs are looking a lot more positive after a run of four games without defeat have seen Blackpool sit in 13th place on 47 points.

Their last outing was in the Fylde Coast derby as they made the trip to Highbury to face Joey Barton’s men as they push towards the play-offs, but they did well to keep a clean sheet and take a point back with them.

Up next for the Tangerines is Neil Critchley’s first home game since taking charge of the club, as he looks to get his first win on the board. They welcome Tranmere Rovers to Bloomfield Road tonight and will be hopeful that they can pile the misery on the away side as they sit in the relegation zone.

Critchley might be looking to make some changes to his side as he assesses his squad ahead of the summer but here is the latest injury news that might force his hand in some areas…

Gary Madine

The towering striker has been an important member of the first team since joining in the January transfer window as one of Grayson’s many signings that month, and he has managed two goals already for the Tangerines.

Last time out against the Cod Army, Madine had to be taken off just after the interval with an injured neck.

The club have confirmed that they are continuing to assess the striker and there is a slim chance he may feature tonight.

Ollie Turton

The versatile right-back has been an also been a regular fixture of the team this season, making 30 appearances in a number of positions but predominantly at the right side of defence.

A switch to three at the back has seen him convert to a more central role in defence and has helped the side to conceding just two goals in the last four games.

He missed the draw against Fleetwood with illness but could be in line to make his return tonight.