All the latest Blackpool FC injury and team news ahead of Reading FC clash on Saturday

It is now just days until Blackpool get their 2022/23 Championship campaign underway.

Looking to build on what was a positive first season back in the second-tier last term, the Seasiders are set for a new era under Michael Appleton following the departure of Neil Critchley.

Whether or not Appleton can better the 16th place finish achieved under Critchley last term remains to be seen.

The club have made just three new signings so far this summer, with Lewis Fiorini and Rhys Williams joining on loan, whilst Dominic Thompson has signed permanently.

Paul Ince’s Reading travel to Bloomfield Road in the season opener on Saturday in what should be a good test for the Seasiders.

With that said, ahead of the match, we’ve looked at the latest team news and injury updates available and gathered them here.

Latest team and injury news

One positive for the club ahead of the weekend is that Rhys Williams made his first appearance for the club in their pre-season fixture against Everton earlier this week.

25 quiz questions about Blackpool FC managers from over the years that will really test your knowledge

1 of 25 WHAT YEAR DID THEY BECOME BOSS?: NEIL CRITCHLEY 2020 2019

The defender partnered Richard Keogh in the backline, perhaps offering an indication of how we might see Blackpool line up on Saturday afternoon.

In further good news, Luke Garbutt also featured in that match, after injury concerns surrounding him.

The left-back did not feature in the Seasiders’ pre-season match with Rangers on the 16th July, but after back to back games against Salford and Everton, it appears he will be ready for the Reading clash.

Elsewhere, there is less positive news.

Jordan Gabriel and James Husband are both expected to miss the start of the campaign with hamstring injuries.

Meanwhile, Kevin Stewart and Jake Beesley remain sidelined indefinitely with stress fractures in their feet.

The clash versus Reading is set for a 3PM kick-off at Bloomfield Road.