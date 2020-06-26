All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Wigan clash

Blackburn Rovers are looking to close in on the Sky Bet Championship’s top-six this weekend as they take on Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium.

Tony Mowbray’s side picked up a huge three points last weekend against Bristol City, moving them within a point of Preston North End and Cardiff City, who are sixth and seventh respectively.

This is another massive weekend for Blackburn, with Preston and Cardiff set to play each other, leaving Mowbray’s side in a great position to capitalise on their result when they travel to Wigan.

Here, we take a look at the Blackburn team news ahead of their trip across Lancashire…

Ryan Nyambe

Nyambe is back in contention after a dead-leg kept him out of last weekend’s win over Bristol City.

In his absence, Rovers got the result, but having him back is a great boost for Mowbray.

Amari’i Bell

Like last weekend, Bell is a doubt for this clash and it isn’t clear if he will be able to return to the matchday squad.

He is one of a number of headaches on the left of defence, with it looking like this one comes too soon.

Derrick Williams

Another left-back that’s doubtful is Williams.

He also missed last weekend and, again, expect to see him miss out.

Joe Rankin-Costello

Rankin-Costello stepped in on the left-side of defence last weekend, but he looked to be carrying a knock.

He might pull through, but there’s little doubt that left-back is a concern.

Adam Armstrong

Blackburn’s top goalscorer was on the bench last weekend for the win over Bristol City, but is sure to be pushing for a return to the starting line-up this week after a goal during his cameo.

It was a good result against the Robins, but Blackburn’s chance of a top-six finish increases with the forward in the side.

Bradley Dack

Dack is a long-term absentee and whilst he’s stepping up his return, he isn’t going to feature during the run-in.

It’s an ACL injury that’s plagued the playmaker’s campaign.

John Buckley (suspension)

Buckley remains on the sidelines due to suspension.

He’s got two games left to serve.