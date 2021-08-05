All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Swansea clash

Blackburn Rovers are will begin their 2021/22 Championship campaign on home soil on Saturday afternoon, when they host Swansea City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to improve on their 15th place finish in the second-tier standings from last season.

However, it may be tricky for Rovers to make a strong start at the weekend, with the options available to Mowbray significantly smaller than they were at the end of the 2020/21 campaign.

For starters, Blackburn have a number of players who have left the club since that point. Midfielder Corry Evans, Stewart Downing, Lewis Holtby, utility man and captain Elliott Bennett, and left-back Amari’i Bell all left the club earlier this summer upon the expiry of their contracts at Ewood Park.

Elsewhere, winger Harvey Elliott, left-back Barry Douglas, midfielder Tom Trybull and central defensive duo Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Jarrad Branthwaite have all departed following the end of their loan spells with the club.

What was the score the last time Blackburn played in each of these 24 stadiums?

1 of 24 What was the score when Blackburn last played at the Vitality Stadium? 2-2 3-2 2-1 1-2

Not only have Rovers lost those options to call upon, but there are also plenty of injury issues for Blackburn to contend with heading into the new campaign.

Talismanic attacking midfielder Bradley Dack (ACL) and promising young centre back Scott Wharton (Achilles) remain long-term absentees with injuries picked up midway through last season.

Meanwhile, versatile 21-year-old Joe Rankin-Costllo, who missed the latter end of last season with a metatarsal injury, and midfielder Bradley Johnson, who suffered a hamstring injury in Rovers’ first friendly of pre-season, are said to be two-three weeks away from a return to action.

Back-up goalkeeper Aynsley Pears is also a doubt for Blackburn, as he struggles with a sore back that has kept him out of much of pre-season.

Meanwhile, after speculation around Rovers’ top-scorer Adam Armstrong stepping up overnight, with several Premier League clubs circling, Mowbray has admitted that he will talk to the striker about his potential involvement against Swansea, with the Rovers boss suggesting he wants the 24-year-old to feature.

There is also better news for Blackburn with regards to winger Harry Chapman and centre back Daniel Ayala, who both look set to be available for selection, despite missing the club’s final friendly of the summer against Bolton last weekend due to illness and fitness issues respectively.