All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of QPR clash

At half time on Saturday, Blackburn Rovers fans probably thought that they were on their way to a comfortable victory over high-flying Coventry City at Ewood Park – and that was without Ben Brereton.

With the Chile international arriving back late from international duty, he was left on the bench as both Joe Rothwell and Sam Gallagher stepped up to the plate with goals in his absence.

Unfortunately though it was a two-goal lead that Rovers could not hold on to, as second half goals from Tyler Walker and Liam Kelly – the latter coming after the ball struck goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski on the back – sent the Sky Blues back to the Midlands with a point.

Rovers cannot feel too sorry for themselves though as another tough test awaits on the road tomorrow evening in the form of Queens Park Rangers, who will be looking for a big result after being hammered by local rivals Fulham at the weekend.

Blackburn were missing multiple players over the weekend with a bout of tonsillitis hitting the squad hard.

Harry Pickering and Reda Khadra were both missing for that reason but Tyrhys Dolan managed to recover from his bout to start against Coventry.

All three players should be fine for the trip to London though according to Tony Mowbray, and there will more-than likely be a start for Brereton as well.

The 10-goal striker does have to quarantine but he’s allowed to train and play in matches, so he will be travelling to the capital on his own due to the restrictions in place but he should be back in Mowbray’s selected 11 tomorrow night.

Aside from the recovering Khadra and Pickering there are no new injury worries to report with Mowbray having the majority of his squad to select from, with Bradley Dack the only real long-term injury concern still.