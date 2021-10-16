All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Coventry City clash

Blackburn Rovers return to action after the October international break on Saturday afternoon, when they host Coventry City at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side will be looking to respond strongly after back to back defeats to Huddersfield and Blackpool immediately before the international break.

Rovers go into the game eighth in the Championship table, five places and six points behind their opponents, who have enjoyed an excellent start to the campaign.

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Blackburn team news to emerge from Ewood Park ahead of that clash.

In defence, Darragh Lenihan and Ryan Nyambe should return from a groin injury and concussion respectively, which kept them out of much of the last two games.

However, left-back Harry Pickering is a doubt due to tonsillitis – meaning summer signing Tayo Edun could get his first start for the club.

Meanwhile, long-term defensive absentees Scott Wharton and Joe Rankin-Costello are unlikely to be risked, despite featuring in a behind closed doors friendly against Manchester United during the international break.

Midfielder Bradley Johnson and on-loan Brighton centre back Jan Paul van Hecke both featured in that match with United, and could now be in line for their first appearances of the season against the Sky Blues.

Can you 23/23 on this quiz of some of Blackburn's best ever academy graduates?

1 of 23 True or False: Jason Wilcox was part of the Blackburn team that won the Premier League in 1995? True False

In attack meanwhile, Sam Gallagher is a doubt with a thigh problem he suffered in the defeat at Blackpool, while Tyrhys Dolan is also suffering from tonsillitis.

It also remains to be seen whether the Championship’s joint top scorer this season, Ben Brereton, will return from international duty with Chile – where he added two more goals to his season’s tally – in time for this one, with his final game for La Roja having kicked off at 1:00am UK time on Friday morning.

If he doesn’t, it seems Rovers may find themselves rather short on attacking firepower for this particular outing.