All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Cardiff City clash tomorrow

Tony Mowbray and Blackburn Rovers will be hoping to make it three Championship wins on the bounce when they take on Cardiff City on Saturday.

Rovers have bounced back fantastically from their opening weekend defeat at Bournemouth, hammering Wycombe 5-0 and then Derby County 4-0 over the past two weeks.

They now face a Cardiff side that haven’t had as much success and will be looking for a response after slipping to defeat to Reading last Saturday.

The Bluebirds made the play-offs last term and Mowbray will know they have the quality to cause his side some problems.

With that in mind, he’ll want as strong a squad available to him as possible for the visit of Cardiff.

One man he’ll be without is Joe Rankin-Costello, who was forced off in the win against Derby, and is out of contention for tomorrow’s game at Ewood Park.

Ryan Nyambe is thought to be the player that will step in at right-back against the Bluebirds.

Elsewhere, midfielders Lewis Travis and Corry Evans are still missing. The former is facing another few months on the sidelines but Mowbray has revealed he’s hopeful that Evans could be back after the international break.

The Blackburn boss has provided some more good news ahead of Saturday’s clash as he revealed that Sam Gallagher will be back in contention, though he may struggle to displace Ben Brereton, Adam Armstrong and Tyrhys Dolan who have been phenomenal in recent weeks.

Their attacking options look set to be bolstered further by the return of Bradley Dack at some point soon. He certainly won’t feature against Cardiff but Mowbray has indicated he is four to six weeks away from a return.

Summer signing Daniel Ayala is yet to make his first-team debut for Rovers after featuring for the U23s recently but after back-to-back clean sheets, you feel they will likely feel there is time to ease the Spaniard in meaning a first start is unlikely.