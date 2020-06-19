All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Bristol City clash

Blackburn Rovers take on Bristol City this weekend as the Sky Bet Championship returns after a postponement of over three months.

Tony Mowbray’s side suffered a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Derby County last time out, but that was way back in March and there are ambitions at Ewood Park to reach the play-offs in the run-in.

However, hitting the ground running against the Robins will be key and Mowbray will know the significance of taking points off a fellow top-six contender.

How is the Rovers squad shaping up ahead of the clash, though?

We assess the injury news here…

Bradley Dack (out)

Dack is Blackburn’s talisman, but he’s been out for the bulk of this season with an ACL injury.

He’s making good progress and is on his way back, but this weekend won’t see him feature.

Derrick Williams (doubt)

The left-back is a doubt and unlikely to feature.

He’s had a calf problem and is just one of two headaches presenting themselves to Mowbray at left-back.

Amari’i Bell (doubt)

In addition to Williams, Bell is a doubt and not likely to feature at left-back this weekend due to his own knock.

Stewart Downing might be drafted into the full-back position in the absence of this pair.

Corry Evans (fit again)

Evans is back in contention and pushing for a place in the middle of midfield.

Had the fixture been played at its original date, he wouldn’t have made it, but Mowbray will be able to call on the midfielder now after he’s recovered from a nasty head injury.

Lewis Holtby (fit again)

Another player who wouldn’t have made the original date is Holtby.

He’s back, though, and will likely play in the position vacated by Dack.

John Buckley (suspension)

Buckley is suspended on the back of his red card in the defeat to Derby and will miss the first three games on the back of the restart.