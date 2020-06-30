All the latest Blackburn Rovers team news ahead of Barnsley clash

Blackburn Rovers will take on Barnsley this evening, with Tony Mowbray’s side looking to bounce back following a disappointing defeat to Wigan Athletic over the weekend.

Mowbray’s side have the top-six in their sights, but there’s a need to find some consistency in the coming games if they are to break into the play-off places.

And, with Barnsley just around the corner, Mowbray has a host of injury concerns to contend with.

We run through those here…

Bradley Dack

Dack is out for the season on the back of an ACL injury.

He’s making good progress, but is targeting a return ahead of 2020/21.

Corry Evans

Evans has broken a toe and will be missing this evening.

Nevertheless, Mowbray is hoping that his injury isn’t season-ending and that he will be able to return to play some part in the run-in.

Amari’i Bell

Bell hasn’t featured in Rovers’ last two games, but there’s a chance he might have shaken off his knock for this evening.

Still a doubt, though.

Derrick Williams

Like Bell, Williams is a doubt for this evening.

He’s missed both games coming out of the EFL’s postponement and it isn’t clear if he’s going to be involved this evening.

Stepping in at left-back for the former two against Bristol City was Rankin-Costello.

However, he missed the defeat to Wigan due to a knock.

Lewis Travis

There’s another Blackburn man threatening to give Mowbray a headache in the form of Travis, who himself has a knock.

Games are coming thick and fast, with it unclear if he will be featuring at Oakwell this evening.