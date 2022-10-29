All the latest Blackburn Rovers news: Brereton transfer update, injury news and Coventry fixture chaos

Blackburn Rovers are flying high under new boss Jon Dahl Tomasson, and before their Saturday afternoon fixture against Hull City they sit in third position in the Championship table.

Just a draw would take the Lancashire outfit into the top two of the league alongside their bitter rivals Burnley as the Championship enters a busy period before the action stops for the FIFA World Cup in two weekends time.

Let’s look at the latest news coming out of the Rovers camp ahead of their journey to East Riding of Yorkshire.

Brereton to be centre of January transfer battle

The contract situation of Ben Brereton Diaz is no secret, with the Chile international’s deal expiring at Ewood Park in the summer of 2023.

Because of that, the 23-year-old can talk to non-English clubs in January in regards to a pre-contract agreement which would start in July of next year, with several Spanish clubs believed to be interested.

Transfer insider Dean Jones has told GiveMeSport that Sevilla believe that they have a strong chance of bringing the versatile forward to La Liga, but Everton are also keen after their late summer window attempts to acquire his services.

Blackburn are perhaps resigned to losing Brereton Diaz at some point but they are still holding out for him potentially signing a new deal – those chances however appear slim.

Coventry fixture plunged into doubt

Following their match with Hull City on Saturday afternoon, Rovers will be on the road once again as they take on Coventry City – but it may not be at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

The Sky Blues have been plunged into fresh chaos surrounding their home stadium as the parent club of Rugby Union side Wasps that owns the CBS Arena look set to go into administration this coming week, just like Wasps themselves did last week.

Coventry have revealed that it may not be possible to fulfil the fixture at the location, therefore they are exploring alternative destinations for their match with Rovers.

Trio missing Hull clash

On a three-match winning run, the last thing that Rovers head coach Jon Dahl Tomasson would want is more injuries to his squad.

But he will be without three first-teamers ahead of this afternoon’s trip to Hull, which will almost certainly see a thread-bare substitutes bench selected.

Ryan Hedges limped off against Birmingham City last week and has not recovered in time, whilst Ash Phillips and Callum Brittain won’t make it either, according to Tomasson.

One player who will be fit though is Daniel Ayala, who has shook off his latest injury concern to be fit and ready for the trip to the Tigers.