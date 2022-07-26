All the latest Blackburn Rovers injury and team news ahead of Saturday

Blackburn Rovers will enter a new era on Saturday afternoon, when Jon Dahl Tomasson takes charge of his first competitive match as the club’s head coach.

That comes with the visit of QPR – themselves under a new manager in Michael Beale – to Ewood Park on the opening day of the Championship season.

Tomasson will of course be hoping to hit the ground running in that match, and has already indiciated that he knows exactly who his starting lineup will be for that game.

Can you get 25/25 on this quiz about some of the most unforgettable moments in Blackburn Rovers history?

1 of 25 In what season did Blackburn win the Premier League? 1993-94 1994-95 1995-96 1996-97

Indeed, it seems that the Dane will have plenty to choose from, with it reported that Rovers had 24 of their outfield players involved in an open training session at Ewood Park on Monday.

It appears the only senior name absent from that work out was Ryan Hedge, something that was apparently due to the attacker being given a lighter workout, after he played more minutes in pre-season than any other Rovers player.

One player who does look unlikely to start against QPR is Bradley Dack. After suffering a knock early in pre-season, the midfielder’s only friendly minutes came with an hour at Lincoln on Saturday, where he headed home the only goal in a 1-0 win for Rovers.

It has therefore been suggested by Tomasson that he will look get more minutes under Dack’s belt, before the 28-year-old is deemed ready to start games.

Meanwhile, Tyler Magloire and James Brown both featured in that open training session on Monday, meaning they could be available for selection if needed against QPR despite speculation that the defensive duo will be allowed to leave Rovers during the current transfer window.

Elsewhere, it remains to be seen whether Blackburn could have Tyler Morton available for Saturday’s game, with the Liverpool midfielder’s anticipated loan move to Ewood Park said to have been placed on hold for the time being due to injuries within Jurgen Klopp’s squad.