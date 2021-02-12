All the latest Birmingham City team news pre-Luton, what will the Blues XI look like tomorrow?

Aitor Karanka has no fresh injury worries ahead of Birmingham’s Championship meeting with Luton Town at St Andrew’s this weekend.

According to Birmingham Live, Croatian midfielder Alen Halilovic will be assessed having missed the previous three league matches with an ankle problem sustained in the draw with Coventry last month.

Marc Roberts is Blues’ only other absentee – with the defender currently in the middle of a three-match suspension for his recent sending off against Wycombe Wanderers.

Whilst Birmingham were beaten at promotion-chasing Bournemouth last weekend, there were no doubt plenty of positives for Karanka, not least the two goals by topscorer Scott Hogan, who took his tally for the campaign to five.

It means that the Blues manager is unlikely to make whole changes, but could be tempted to hand full Birmingham debuts to January signings Yan Valery and Rekeem Harper, who were both late substitutes in the defeat at the Vitality Stadium.

Despite slipping into the relegation-zone following the loss on the South Coast, the St Andrew’s outfit have been improved defensively in 2021, meaning an unchanged back-four on Saturday is likely – with Valery’s possible inclusion the only potential alteration.

Birmingham haven’t tasted victory on their own patch since late-October, although even three points won’t necessarily be enough to see Karanka’s team climb out of the bottom-three, but depending on the fortunes of both Derby and Sheffield Wednesday, avoiding defeat might well be.