All the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Blackburn, how might Bowyer’s XI look?

Birmingham City will be looking to finish the campaign with a flourish this weekend as they head to Ewood Park to take on Blackburn Rovers with little more than pride on the line for both sides.

Lee Bowyer is very much still getting his feet back under the table in the Midlands following his return to the club after his stint there as a player and has stated that he will be looking to use this final game of the campaign to reward those players who have not always been selected this season.

Therefore, it is expected that there will be opportunities handed to some of the younger members of the Blues’ squad, with some having to have waited a long time to get a chance to prove themselves at first team level after what has been a season filled with fear of relegation.

A win on the road could give Birmingham the minor bonus of finishing as high as 15th, with their Championship safety having already been secured.

Here, we take a look at how might Bowyer’s XI look tomorrow as the Blues head to Lancashire to take on Blackburn.

Zach Jeacock is once again expected to keep his place between the sticks, with Neil Etheridge set to be sidelined by a stomach problem.

Whilst in defence, Steve Seddon and Josh Dacres-Cogley will continue in the full back positions alongside a central defensive pairing made up of George Friend and Harlee Dean, with the latter coming in for Marc Roberts who is set to miss out for the Blues.

In midfield, Amari Miller and Ryan Stirk should be given another chance to get some vital experience under their belts in this end of season clash alongside the more experienced partnership of Ivan Sunjic and Rekeem Harper.

Lastly, Sam Cosgrove should once again partner Jonathan Leko in attack, with it being confirmed recently by Bowyer that joint top scorer Scott Hogan will be left at home for this game as the campaign draws to a close.