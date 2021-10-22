All the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of Swansea clash

There is much concern at Birmingham City right now with the Blues in the midst of a slump in form.

You have to go back over a whole month for their last victory, which came in a 2-0 success over Derby County at St. Andrew’s.

Since then though they have failed to pick up any wins and they’re on a run of seven matches without one, and the last time they scored was in a 4-1 drubbing by Fulham.

Quiz: Did these 25 Birmingham City transfers actually happen?

1 of 25 Did Birmingham ever loan Che Adams to Sheffield United? Yes No

Six games have followed with no goals scored but there was at least one positive to take from Wednesday’s clash with Huddersfield Town as Lee Bowyer’s side kept a clean sheet in a goalless draw at the John Smith’s Stadium.

The Blues welcome in-form Swansea City to the Midlands but there are some fitness and injury concerns to contend with.

Wing-back Maxime Colin will not be featuring after suffering from an achilles problem, with Jordan Graham filling in for him on the right flank at Huddersfield.

Ivan Sanchez is unlikely to be ready to be thrown back in just yet after suffering from injury problems of his own, although he is building his fitness up with appearances for the under-23’s.

There were no obvious knocks picked up though in their trip to Yorkshire a few nights ago which means that the same 11 could potentially be selected for the visit of Russell Martin’s side, but Troy Deeney could potentially start a match for the first time since the loss away to Queens Park Rangers.