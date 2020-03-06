All the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of Reading

Birmingham City will look to bounce back after the 1-0 defeat to Leicester City in midweek when they host Reading on Saturday afternoon.

Pep Clotet’s side have been excellent since the turn of 2020 and had gone 13 games unbeaten up until the FA Cup tie with Premier League side Leicester.

Opting to make a couple of changes for the midweek tie, Clotet rested Jude Bellingham, but it is expected that the youngster will come back into the starting eleven to face Reading.

The Spanish coach does have the majority of his regular starters available, but perhaps the biggest miss is French attacker Jeremie Bela (hamstring), who has been in good form since he joined the Blues last year.

Kevin Mrabti is a doubt after picking up a slight knock in midweek but he should be okay to play some part in the Championship tie.

Two long-term injuries for Clotet are that of Josh McEachran and Jacques Maghoma, whilst Maikel Kieftenbeld played in midweek after a lengthy absence.

For Birmingham, Scott Hogan and Lukas Jutkiewicz are expected to remain as the front two, whilst Marc Roberts has seemingly lost his place at centre back after seeing both Harlee Dean and Jake Clarke Salter play together of late.

Finally, Gary Gardner was a substitute in midweek but the former Aston Villa man is expected to come straight back into the Blues eleven.