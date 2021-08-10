All the latest Birmingham City team news ahead of Colchester clash tonight

Birmingham City will be looking to build on their smash and grab away win at Sheffield United by looking to progress in the Carabao Cup this evening against Colchester United.

A surprise goal from Maxime Colin earnt Lee Bowyer’s side a victory at Bramall Lane on the opening day and set the Midlands club on their way to three points.

There was plenty of promising signs on show which suggested that the players are really beginning to get a grasp of how their manager wants to play and there is certainly a big cause for optimism as the season progresses.

The Blues now turn their attention to a cup clash with Sky Bet League Two side Colchester and will be hoping that they can pick up yet another positive result as they return to St Andrew’s.

As for team news, Bowyer will have to do without the services of Neil Etheridge once more, with the keeper having only just returned to light training after suffering from a recent bout of COVID-19.

Meanwhile Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson has returned to full training and could well be involved in some capacity if the Birmingham boss looks to rotate his starting eleven.

Tahith Chong is also set to be assessed after feeling tightness in his hamstring in the game against Sheffield United, with the Manchester United loan player having put in a bright performance for the Blues on debut.

Colchester were fortunate to pick up a point on the road in their opening League Two game of the season as they held Carlisle United to a goalless draw on Saturday and were indebted to goalkeeper Shamal George for pulling off a string of fine saves.

The two sides last met back in February 2007, with the clubs playing out a 1-1 draw in the Championship on that occasion.