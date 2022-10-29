All the latest Birmingham City news: Mejbri talks, Placheta update, Dean praise

Birmingham City will be delighted following their 2-0 victory over promotion contenders Queens Park Rangers last night.

The hosts made the perfect start at St Andrew’s with Auston Trusty’s intelligent flick putting his side 1-0 up in the fourth minute, dealing an early setback to the visitors who were the favourites to win all three points coming into this game.

But they had a mountain to climb after the half-hour mark with Emmanuel Longelo’s 28th-minute strike doubling the home team’s advantage, putting themselves in a strong position to come out on top.

Longelo went from hero to zero with just over 10 minutes to go when he conceded a penalty after his high boot on Ethan Laird giving the referee little choice but to point to the spot. This spot-kick was missed by Lyndon Dykes though – and that potentially proved to be crucial in the end with the hosts coming out 2-0 winners.

This result has taken Birmingham up to 11th going into this afternoon’s round of Championship fixtures – and will be hoping to remain in the top half of the division beyond today.

Focusing on the second-tier side, we’re taking a look at some of their latest news headlines.

Mejbri talks revealed

Birmingham’s boss has revealed that he will be having a conversation with midfielder Hannibal Mejbri after coming close to being sent off last night, speaking to Birmingham Live.

Picking up a booking early on, the Manchester United man was walking a tightrope for most of his time on the pitch and he count himself lucky not to have picked up a second booking after taking down Ethan Laird shortly before he was replaced.

Already involved in an incident with Gustavo Hamer earlier in the season, Eustace is perhaps wary that Mejbri’s style leaves him in danger of reducing his side to ten men.

He said: “He is a 19-year-old footballer, he is learning his trade and we are going to speak to him about it for sure.

“There were lots of cynical fouls going on in the first half from both teams, Hanni got booked early on, I get that.

“He didn’t get sent off so it makes no difference to me, we brought him off because he was running the risk and that’s it.”

Placheta update

Eustace has admitted Przemyslaw Placheta is unlikely to be back in action before the World Cup break, speaking to Blues TV.

The 24-year-old has been out of action with a shin injury since August – a real blow for the Midlands side considering he was an important player on the left-hand side and was a much-needed figure before the arrival of Longelo.

But even with the latter at the club, it would be ideal to have Placheta there as another option at St Andrew’s to provide depth and competition and with that, maximise performance levels.

Limited to just five league appearances, the Norwich City loanee will be desperate to make an impact between now and the end of the season, but he doesn’t look set to return to the first team for a while.

That’s according to Eustace, who said: “Pep’s still doing alright, he has had some really bad luck with his shin injury unfortunately he is still a work in progress really.

“He is not progressing as quickly as we want but he is working his socks off in that gym and I know the medical department are as well. It’s a really frustrating period for him but he won’t be back now until possibly after the [World Cup] break.”

Eustace hails Dean

Birmingham boss Eustace has hailed Harlee Dean for his performances since becoming a key player at St Andrew’s once more, speaking to Birmingham Live.

It previously looked as though he would be moving on from his current side permanently in the summer after being deemed surplus to requirements last term and sent out on loan to Sheffield Wednesday in January.

But he has been given the chance to shine by Eustace, making five appearances this term and impressing since his return to the side, with the centre-back seemingly having unfinished business in the Midlands.

Performing well alongside Trusty and Dion Sanderson at the back, he looks set to remain an integral figure for the foreseeable future and his manager is certainly happy with his progress.

He said: “I came in I said he will be part of it, for him it might be a fresh start but for me it’s a player that we have had in the squad from day one and I have said everyone will get an opportunity.

“Unfortunately for him he got injured, he missed nine weeks, he was still a massive part of the squad, he has come back and done terrifically so full credit to him.”