All the latest Barnsley injury news here

Barnsley are currently fighting for their Championship lives under Gerhard Struber and the next obstacle in their way is Neil Harris’ Cardiff City at Oakwell.

The Tykes have boosted their survival hopes over the last month with three wins in their last four games which have put them five points off safety, with their most recent game a 2-0 defeat away to Reading, pouring cold water on their rich vein of form.

Prior to that defeat, Barnsley had won three games on the bounce with as many clean sheets when they overcame Fulham 3-0 before back-to-back 1-0 wins against Middlesbrough and Hull City.

Solid wins for the teams in and around the relegation zone in that time mean that they still find themselves five points adrift with just 10 to play, but their performances have given the side a lot of confidence going into the run-in.

Up next for Gerhard Struber’s squad is a stern test in Cardiff City, who are still harbouring slim hopes of pushing for the play-offs under Neil Harris as they sit five points off the top six.

Last time these two faced off, the Bluebirds came out on top in dramatic circumstances as Lee Tomlin’s 94th-minute winner edged a five-goal thriller at the Cardiff City Stadium.

As Struber looks to build momentum and get back to winning ways against Cardiff, we take a look at the latest injury news from Oakwell…

Sami Radlinger

The Austrian stopper became a regular over Brad Collins since the appointment of his fellow countryman, Struber.

However, he has been sidelined recently as he battles to get over an illness that has seen him miss out since the 2-1 defeat to Charlton Athletic at the start of February.

There is positive news for Struber and Radlinger as he is close to getting past this illness, as he starts his training outside to potentially link up with the squad in the coming days.

Callum Styles

The young midfielder has been impressive in his cameos this season as he pushes for more game time in midfield.

His last appearance came in the 1-0 defeat to Birmingham City which was his eighth in the Championship this season.

He has been sidelined recently with an ankle injury that looked like ruling him out for six weeks in mid-February, however, Struber confirmed in the same update as Radlinger that he was nearing his return to the Tykes squad within a week to 10 days.

Bambo Diaby

The centre-back has not been ruled out with any injuries of late but he has been unavailable for a while as he awaits the decision over his failed drugs test.

He was suspended by the club back in January and there is no update currently over his future at the club or when (if) he will return.