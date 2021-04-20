All the fresh Watford team news ahead of Norwich, what will Munoz’s XI look like later?

Watford face another big game in the battle for Championship promotion on Tuesday night, as they travel to Carrow Road to take on Norwich City.

Defeat to Luton on Saturday represented something of a setback for Watford in their pursuit of an automatic promotion place, and they will be desperate for a win here to keep them in control of that second automatic promotion place.

Results elsewhere meant that Norwich confirmed their return to the Premier League after just a year away on Saturday, and they could be crowned Championship champions with victory here tonight.

So what sort of team could Watford manager Xisco Munoz name to face the Canaries, to try and stop that happening?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Watford team news going into this one, in order to find out.

In goal, Daniel Bachmann could be set to continue his run between the posts for Watford, having seemingly established himself as first-choice between the posts recently.

One change Watford will have to make in defence is out right-back, where Kiko Femenia will miss out through suspension after receiving two yellows cards in that defeat to Luton.

With Jeremy Ngakia a possible absentee with a knock that kept him out against Luton, that could see Marc Navarro come into the side for just his sixth league appearance of the season.

On the other side of defence, Adam Masina is another Watford will be forced to make a late call on due to hip injury, meaning Achraf Lazaar could retain his place in the starting XI.

In midfield, Tom Cleverley made his return to action after over a month out with a substitute appearance at Kenilworth Road at the weekend, and could therefore now be pushing for a start this evening alongside Will Hughes and Philip Zinckernagel, with Carlos Sanchez, who he replaced from the bench on Saturday seemingly the most likely to miss out.

Another option in the centre of the park may yet come in the form of Nathaniel Chalobah, who faces a late fitness call on an Achilles problem that kept him out of that clash with Luton.

Upfront, with Troy Deeney still a long term absentee, Joao Pedro looks likely to lead the line again for the Hornets, while Ismaila Sarr and Ken Sema are the two you would expect to once again provide support from out wide.