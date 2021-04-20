All the fresh Swansea City team news ahead of QPR, what will Cooper’s XI look like later?

Swansea City missed a glorious chance to close the gap on Watford in second place in the Championship on Saturday when Wycombe Wanderers visited the Liberty Stadium.

At the same time as that game, the Hornets were going down 1-0 to bitter rivals Luton Town and a win for Swansea would have cut the points deficit to just four with four games remaining.

But an early second half collapse saw the Chairboys go 2-0 up against Steve Cooper’s men, and despite their best efforts thanks to goals from Jamal Lowe and Liam Cullen in the space of two minutes late on, a winner could not be found.

With a vastly inferior goal difference to Xisco Munoz’s side, Swansea are going to need a real drop-off in Watford’s form and to win all their games between now and the end of the season to get into the top two – and it just so happens their final match of the campaign comes against the Hornets at Vicarage Road.

First though they have three other matches, starting with welcoming Queens Park Rangers to South Wales tonight.

In terms of injuries for Swansea, there’s only one doubt remaining and that is the prolific Andre Ayew.

The Ghanaian, who has scored 15 times this season in the league, was withdrawn in the first half of the Wycombe clash due to a hamstring injury, and Swansea’s website label him as a doubt for this evening.

Apart from Ayew though there is no fresh concerns as young striker Liam Cullen returned from a near three-month lay-off due to an ankle injury on Saturday to bag the equaliser for the Swans.

He could be the one to replace Ayew should be not be fit for this evening in what seems to be the only selection dilemma that Cooper seems to have to deal with for the visit of Mark Warburton’s side.

Predicted Swansea line-up (3-4-1-2): Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Guehi; Roberts, Grimes, Smith, Manning; Hourihane; Lowe, Cullen.