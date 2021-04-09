All the fresh Swansea City team news ahead of Millwall, what will the Swans XI look like tomorrow?

Swansea City travel to Millwall tomorrow in the Championship’s early kick-off knowing that they can ill-afford any more slip-ups if they are going to be able to stay in the race for automatic promotion.

Steve Cooper’s side have endured a dismal period of form in the last few weeks with them completely falling off the boil and losing four successive matches in the Championship. Ahead of that run the Swans were looking well placed to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League, with them having games in hand to overtake Watford and move into second place.

However, their 1-0 defeat to Preston North End on Monday meant that Swansea fell ten points adrift of Watford with them having just one game in hand to claw back some points on the Hornets. The Swans have also failed to score in any of their last four matches and their season is in massive danger of fizzling out. They have to get back to winning ways as quickly as possible starting with Millwall.

Cooper’s side managed to get through their defeat against Preston with no new major injury concerns, and that means that the Swans will have a pretty strong squad to chose from ahead of their trip to Millwall. The major positive from Monday’s game was the return to the starting line-up for Conor Hourihane, who had not been risked against Birmingham City on Good Friday.

However, the Aston Villa loanee managed to come back into the side after limping off the field during their derby defeat against Cardiff City. Cooper had revealed ahead of the Preston game on Monday that Hourihane had not suffered a hamstring injury as was initially feared, but that instead, he had suffered nerve damage. He should be fine to feature again against Millwall.

Liam Cullen also remains out of action for Swansea, with Cooper having stated back in February that the youngster is likely to be out of action for the rest of the campaign with an ankle injury he suffered during the Swans’ FA Cup win against Nottingham Forest.

Apart from that though, Cooper should have a pretty solid group of options to select from but he will face some important decisions about who should come in and be left out of the side. That comes with Swansea needing to find some way of getting more goals and also more wins on the board now during their final seven Championship games.

Predicted Swansea City XI: Woodman; Naughton, Bennett, Guehi; Roberts, Fulton, Grimes, Bidwell; Hourihane; Ayew, Lowe