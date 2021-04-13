All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Wigan, what will Lee Johnson’s XI look like tonight?

Sunderland are facing a massive test as they travel to take on Wigan Athletic on Tuesday evening.

The Black Cats are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Charlton Athletic at the Stadium of Light on Saturday afternoon.

That result was a significant blow in their hopes of securing automatic promotion, with Hull City and Peterborough United recording comprehensive victories.

It’s simply a must-win clash for Lee Johnson’s side against the Latics, but who could line up for his side?

Here’s the latest team news and predicted side to face Wigan Athletic.

Team news

Sunderland will be boosted by the return of Bailey Wright, according to the club website.

The defender has been working his way back to fitness since suffering a serious injury in February, however the centre-back is now thought to be in contention for the clash.

Elsewhere it’s as you were for the Black Cats with Jordan Willis and Tom Flanagan the only notable absentees.

Predicted Sunderland team to face Wigan Athletic

Here’s how we predict that Lee Johnson’s side could look at the DW Stadium…

Despite his error at the weekend Lee Burge is expected to start in goal.

Lee Johnson is likely to freshen things up a bit following Saturday’s defeat to Charlton Athletic, with Conor McLaughlin potentially in contention to return at right-back alongside Dion Sanderson, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean.

Denver Hume and Bailey Wright are on their way back to fitness but it’d be a surprise to see either of them thrown into the starting XI.

Max Power could return to his natural role in the middle of the park, while Josh Scowen deserves to keep his place after a decent display against the Addicks in which he grabbed Sunderland’s goal.

Jordan Jones was on the bench against Charlton but will surely return to the side for this one, while Aiden McGeady is a must-starter if fit.

Charlie Wyke is expected to lead the line and we’re predicting that Aiden O’Brien could join him with Ross Stewart having to settle for a spot on the bench.