All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Plymouth, what will the Black Cats XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland are facing a big test as they travel to take on Plymouth Argyle this weekend.

The Black Cats are on a winless run that stretches to seven matches and have work to do if they’re to secure a spot in this season’s play-offs.

A trip to Plymouth will not be easy, however, and that’s why Lee Johnson will need his players to be at their best.

Here’s the latest team news and predicted XI ahead of the clash.

Sunderland team news

Lee Johnson could welcome Conor McLaughlin back to the side for the trip to face Plymouth Argyle.

There’s also good news regarding Tom Flanagan and Jake Vokins who are stepping up their recoveries, however the weekend’s clash could come too soon.

Meanwhile Jordan Willis will miss the next 12 months after a setback in his recovery from a knee injury.

Think you’re a big Sunderland fan? Take our 18 question quiz to find out<strong>

1 of 18 What year were Sunderland formed? 1879 1880 1881 1882

Predicted Sunderland team

Here’s the side that could take on Plymouth Argyle

It’s expected that Lee Burge will start in goal, while Conor McLaughlin could join Luke O’Nien, Bailey Wright and Denver Hume in defence.

Given the club’s recent results, Johnson could switch to a five-man midfield with Max Power freed up to join Carl Winchester and Josh Scowen in the middle of the park, while Jordan Jones could come back into the side with Aiden McGeady on the other flank.

After netting 30 times this season that could leave Charlie Wyke to lead the line.