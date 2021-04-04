All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Peterborough, what will the Black Cats’ XI look like?

The standout fixture in League One on Easter Monday will see Sunderland travel to take on Peterborough United.

That will see second host third, with two points separating the sides, so it’s a huge game for both in the race for automatic promotion to the Championship.

For Lee Johnson’s side, they will head to the game on the back of a win against Oxford on Friday in what was a feisty game.

Pleasingly for the Black Cats boss there doesn’t seem to be any fresh injury worries from the clash, although he will have to monitor his players fitness considering the short turnaround between games.

Of course, keeping the momentum that has built up in recent months is also important, so there could be a few big decisions for the boss to make,

Chris Maguire and Ross Stewart are options in the final third if he wants to freshen things up, whilst Grant Leadbitter’s experience may be used in the middle of the park for what is a huge game.

One positive for the boss is Denver Hume’s return to training, and he is expected to be involved against the Posh. Left-back has been a problem position for the club this season, but bringing him into the XI would be a risk considering he has not played since December.

Ultimately, there will be a few big decisions for Johnson to make, but he will be working with most of the squad that beat the U’s as Sunderland look to continue their march to promotion.

Thoughts? What XI would you go with? Let us know in the comments below.