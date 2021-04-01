All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Oxford, what will the Black Cats’ XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland look to keep their fine unbeaten run going this Good Friday as they take on Oxford United in Sky Bet League One.

The U’s themselves are hoping to make the play-off places and will make it tough for the Black Cats but Lee Johnson’s men are aiming higher at the moment and with their games in hand in mind, they are the side currently with the title in their hands.

There will be twists and turns, of course, but if the Black Cats can keep this current run of form up in the coming weeks it is likely they will be returning to the Championship.

Ahead of the game, then, Lee Johnson has fairly promising team news going into the clash with Karl Robinson’s Yellows.

Jordan Willis, Tom Flanagan, Abernit Xhemajli all remain out but Jordan Jones, Bailey Wright and Denver Hume have all taken steps towards returning to the side.

Ahead of the game with Bristol Rovers, it was unlikely any of the three were going to feature, with Jones and Hume the closest to a return and, almost a week further down the line, they could well be pushing to feature in the squad against Oxford.

That said, then, we could see Johnson name an unchanged side for this one:

Possible XI: Burge; Power, Sanderson, O’Nien, McFadzean; Gooch, Scowen, Winchester, McGeady; O’Brien, Wyke.

