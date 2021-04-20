All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Hull City, what will Lee Johnson’s XI look like tonight?

Sunderland are facing something of a win-or-bust scenario as they take on Hull City this evening.

The Black Cats have ambitions of securing automatic promotion from League One but with the club losing three-consecutive matches it means that their top two hopes are hanging by a thread.

Hull are top of the table and 11 points clear of Sunderland with four matches remaining, meaning that victory would secure promotion for the club.

As for Lee Johnson’s side they’ll need to win the game and hope that Peterborough United slip up if they’re to start closing the gap on the Posh who are eight points clear of them.

There’s plenty to play for and here is the latest team news and predicted XI ahead of a crucial clash.

Team news

Sunderland have no fresh injuries to speak of ahead of the clash with Hull City.

Jordan Willis, Tom Flanagan, Dion Sanderson and Conor McLaughlin are all expected to miss the clash, while the likes of Denver Hume and Bailey Wright will continue to be eased into the first team fold.

That means that Lee Johnson could limited options when it comes to naming his side for this one.

Predicted Sunderland team to face Hull City

Here’s how Lee Johnson’s side could line up to face the Tigers…

It’s likely that Lee Burge will keep his place in goal, while injuries mean that the back four almost picks itself with Max Power, Bailey Wright, Luke O’Nien and Callum McFadzean playing in defence.

Rotation means that Carl Winchester could join Josh Scowen in the middle of the park, while Aiden McGeady and Jordan Jones are almost certain to start on the flanks if fit and available.

In attack Charlie Wyke is certain to start if fit while rotation means that Ross Stewart could be given another opportunity to impress.