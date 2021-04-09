All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Charlton Athletic, what will Lee Johnson’s XI look like tomorrow?

Sunderland face another massive test in the League One promotion race as they welcome Charlton Athletic to the Stadium Of Light.

The Black Cats are in the middle of a stunning run of form that has seen them go 14 games without a defeat in all competitions.

As a result Lee Johnson’s side have propelled themselves firmly into the mix for automatic promotion with just eight matches of the regular season remaining.

The Easter weekend was particularly fruitful with a 3-1 home win against Oxford United being followed up by a hard-fought 1-1 draw with Peterborough United – a side who the club are competing with for a place in the top two.

But with the Addicks in town it’s clear that the Black Cats won’t be facing an easy task.

With that in mind we take a look at the Sunderland team news and predicted line-up ahead of the clash.

Team news

Bailey Wright has returned to training ahead of the clash with Charlton Athletic.

The defender has been a long-term absentee and is still some way from being match fit, but his return will no doubt be a boost.

Denver Hume is back in contention for the clash while Jake Vokins, Jordan Willis and Tom Flanagan remain long-term absentees.

Predicted team

Here’s how Lee Johnson’s side could line up against Charlton Athletic.

Sunderland are likely to name a fairly consistent side for this one.

Denver Hume is likely to be in contention and could return to the starting XI at left-back, while Grant Leadbitter and Josh Scowen will be looking to get back into the midfield.

If they do then Max Power could drop into the right-back role instead of Conor McLaughlin.

Ross Stewart started the game against Peterborough but could sit this one out, with Lynden Gooch coming back into the side to support Charlie Wyke.