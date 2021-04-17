All the fresh Sunderland team news ahead of Blackpool, what will the Black Cats XI look like today?

Sunderland will be desperate to get back to winning ways in the League One promotion battle on Saturday afternoon, when they travel to Bloomfield Road to take on Blackpool.

The Black Cats go into the game on the back of two straight defeats that have severely dented their hopes of an automatic promotion place this season, and they will need a swift return to form if they are to challenge for a place in the Championship over the coming weeks.

Blackpool however, have enjoyed an excellent run of their own during the second half of the season, and are now well in contention for a top-six spot themselves this season, meaning this will not be an easy task for Sunderland.

So what team could manager Lee Johnson name, to give his side the best possible chance of picking up a welcome three points this weekend?

Here, we’ve taken a look at all the latest Sunderland team news ahead of that game, in order to find out.

In goal, Lee Burge has been Sunderland’s first choice league ‘keeper for much of the season, and that ought to be the same again here.

Ahead of him, injury problems have been a major issue for Sunderland in defence throughout the course of the campaign, and they have shown no signs of easing up as we head into the final few weeks of the season.

Tom Flanagan looks set to remain absent with a broken foot, while Jake Vokins is still gradually working his way back to fitness after health issues, and Sunderland have now been dealt two new injury blows in defence, with Wolves loanee Dion Sanderson out for an unspecified amount of time with a back problem, and Conor McLaughlin facing a battle to play again this season due to another hernia problem.

As a result, the return to fitness of centre back Bailey Wright is a timely one, and Johnson may have to now call upon the versatility of Luke O’Nien once again this season to partner him at centre back.

Are these 17 facts about Sunderland's club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Sunderland introduced their first ever badge in 1913? True False

That in turn could see Max Power drop deeper to fill O’Nien’s role at right-back – as he has done earlier this season – with Carl Winchester taking his position alongside Josh Scowen in the centre of midfield.

Further forward, Johnson has confirmed that Chris Maguire will travel with the squad to Blackpool following recent questions about his absence from the matchday squad, meaning he could come in to the attacking midfield three to partner the influential Aiden McGeady and Jordan Jones.

Upfront, Charlie Wyke will surely lead the line for the Black Cats again on Saturday, as he looks to add to his 23 league goals so far this season.