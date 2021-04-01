All the fresh Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Watford, what will the Owls’ XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend, taking on high-flying Watford.

Darren Moore’s side headed into the March international break on the back of their first win under their new manager, having ended Barnsley’s fine run in the Championship thanks to a brace from Jordan Rhodes.

That break, then, came at a bad time for the Owls as they look to give themselves a fighting chance of staying in the Championship.

And, Wednesday are going to need to find those levels again against a promotion-chasing side in the form of Watford.

Doing that becomes a touch easier, though, with some good injury news emerging from Moore.

Keiren Westwood has a chance of coming back into the side (Yorkshire Live), after injuring in ribs in the build-up to the win over Barnsley. Joe Wildsmith was in-goal that day and helped Moore’s side to a win, but the experienced Irish stopper has featured under Moore and could be brought straight back in.

There’s also been good news regarding Sam Hutchinson, who hobbled out of the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town with a muscle problem.

That was the first time that the experienced midfielder had been injured since returning to the club in January, with Hutchinson missing the win at Barnsley.

However, Yorkshire Live’s fitness report state that he’s now back in training and in contention, alongside Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru.

Despite returning faces and competition for places from the bench, Moore may be minded to stick with a core group of players that delivered such a positive result at Oakwell.

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI: Westwood; Lees, Hutchinson, Borner; Palmer, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Paterson, Windass; Rhodes.

