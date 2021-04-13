All the fresh Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Swansea, what will Darren Moore’s XI look like tonight?

Sheffield Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways this evening, as they prepare to host high-flying Swansea City at Hillsborough.

The Owls were brought back down to earth on Saturday afternoon, losing 4-1 to Queens Park Rangers in West London, less than a week on from their huge 5-0 victory over Cardiff City on home turf.

But Darren Moore’s side will be keen to put Saturday’s defeat behind them and return to winning ways tonight, with Swansea City coming to town.

It won’t be an easy test by any means, though, with the Swans looking to keep their automatic promotion hopes alive following their win over Millwall at the weekend.

The Owls will have to be at their best to defeat another South Wales outfit at Hillsborough, and here, we run you through the team news…

Chey Dunkley is likely to remain on the sidelines with a hamstring injury, meaning that the Owls are likely to stick with an unchanged pairing at the back.

Moses Odubajo, Massimo Luongo, Dominic Iorfa and Cameron Dawson will also join Dunkley on the sidelines through injury.

Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru are edging closer to a first team return, though, with both players featuring in Under-23s’ trip to Charlton on Monday.

In terms of team selection, we could see a couple of tweaks here and there, but there is almost certainly likely to be another start for Jordan Rhodes and Josh Windass up top.

Probable Wednesday XI (3-4-1-2): Wildsmith; Urhoghide, Lees, Borner; Harris, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Windass, Rhodes, Paterson.