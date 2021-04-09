All the fresh Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of QPR what will the Owls XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday head to Queens Park Rangers in the Sky Bet Championship this weekend as they look to get another important three points in the battle for survival in the second tier.

The Owls are certainly up against it at the moment but have shown their stomach for the fight with a fine 5-0 win over Cardiff City being recorded last time out in the league.

Time, then, to show some consistency and build on that against the Hoops tomorrow afternoon, though Darren Moore will miss game in-person thanks to recent covid-related symptoms.

In terms of team news, Moore has confirmed that there are no new fresh injury concerns for the club from the Cardiff match, with Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru also returning to training in recent days to boost the squad further – though it might be too early for them to be involved on Saturday.

Dominic Iorfa, Moses Odubajo, Chey Dunkley and Massimo Luongo all remain out, however, though Dunkley could be one of the men to return before the end of the season if all goes to plan.

With that said, the XI the Owls field tomorrow against QPR could well be unchanged from the win over Cardiff.

Possible XI: Wildsmith; Urhoghide, Lees, Borner; Palmer, Hutchinson, Bannan, Reach; Windass; Paterson, Rhodes.