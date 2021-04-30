All the fresh Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Forest, what will the Owls XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday’s temporary boss Jamie Smith has labelled their clash with Nottingham Forest as ‘massive’ this weekend, and he’s certainly not wrong.

The Owls coach has stepped into the managerial hot-seat whilst Darren Moore recovers from health issues, but he’s got it all to do if they’re to avoid relegation into the third-tier of English football this term.

Sheffield Wednesday are currently sat 23rd in the Championship table, and are four points adrift of safety heading into their final two matches of this year’s campaign.

They’re set to take on Nottingham Forest on Saturday afternoon at Hillsborough, in what is likely to be a closely-fought battle between the two teams.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their clash against Chris Hughton’s side, Jamie Smith issued an injury update on both Tom Lees and Massimo Luongo.

Lees was forced off at half-time in their recent clash against Middlesbrough, in a game that Owls were beaten 3-1 at the Riverside.

“Tom Lees will miss the game, as well as the final day. There was no fracture in his leg but he does have ligament damage, unfortunately.

“Massimo Luongo has trained with us all week and been really bright, it’s been great to have him back with us. However, we need to manage Mass carefully as we want to prevent any further injury with him having just returned.”

Keiren Westwood is likely to start between the posts, with the shot-stopper recently coming back into the starting XI ahead of Joe Wildsmith.

Osaze Urhoghide is likely to replace Lees in the starting XI for the game against Nottingham Forest, after the youngster replaced Lees at half-time against Middlesbrough.

Kadeem Harris will be pushing Andre Green for his starting spot in the Owls team, after coming on as a late substitute in the defeat to Neil Warnock’s side in their last match.

Barry Bannan and Josh Windass are likely starters for Darren Moore’s side, with the pair being rare bright sparks in a frustrating league campaign for Wednesday.

Windass has been attracting interest from a number of clubs heading into the summer transfer window, but Moore will be eager to see him play his part in their crunch-clash against Nottingham Forest this weekend.

The Owls will be relegated if they’re beaten by Forest on Saturday, with their relegation-threatened rivals not due to play until later on Saturday.