All the fresh Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Bristol City, what will the Owls XI look like today?

Sheffield Wednesday are looking to keep their faint hopes of Championship survival alive today as they take on Bristol City at Hillsborough.

It’s beginning to look quite bleak for the Owls in the Championship, with Wednesday struggling to put a series of wins together to put any sort of pressure on those outside the relegation zone.

An additional worry for Wednesday comes in the form of Darren Moore’s health with the Wednesday boss suffering a setback in his recovery from Covid-19; things like that are, ultimately, more important than the football.

Jame Smith has been taking a lead on things in Moore’s absence, with some key dilemmas heading into this lunchtime’s clash with the Robins.

There’s a headache of its own in the goalkeeping department, with Keiren Westwood and Joe Wildsmith constantly finding themselves battling to take control of the gloves. It was Westwood last time out for the defeat to Swansea City, but Wildsmith is continuing to push him.

Yorkshire Live have noticed the added bonus of Chey Dunkley, Joost van Aken and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru all training with the first team this week, but it does remain how clear just how fit that trio are and, indeed, if they can even come into contention for this fixture.

Callum Paterson and Osaze Urhoghide are pushing for a recall too.

Predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI (3-4-1-2): Westwood; Urhoghide, Lees, Borner; Palmer, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Paterson; Windass, Rhodes.

