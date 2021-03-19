All the fresh Sheffield Wednesday team news ahead of Barnsley, what will the Owls XI look like tomorrow?

Sheffield Wednesday are sweating on the fitness of Sam Hutchinson heading into this weekend’s clash with Barnsley in the Sky Bet Championship.

Hutchinson hobbled out of Wednesday night’s 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at Hillsborough, over stretching in the 61st minute to dig out a cross and aggravating a muscle injury.

Huddersfield would go on to draw the game following Hutchinson’s substitution, with Darren Moore now sweating on his stand-in defender’s availability ahead of another Yorkshire derby.

As per the Examiner, Moore has said: “We are assessing Sam. He sustained a muscular injury. We will have him in today and see how he is.

“It will be an 11th hour decision with him. Everybody else has reported in okay.”

Sheffield Wednesday quiz: 19 facts you may not know about Hillsborough – But are they true?

1 of 19 Hillsborough was opened in the 1800s True False

With the exception of Hutchinson, it seems that Wednesday will have a similar pool of players to pick from as they did midweek against Huddersfield.

They are without Chey Dunkley, Dominic Iorfa, Massimo Luongo all due to injury, but Moore has revealed that he’s been able to get more training out of Andre Green, whilst Izzy Brown could come back into contention after a knock kept him out midweek.

He continued: “It’s great that we have one or two bodies back in and they have had a bit more in terms of volume of training like Andre Green.

“We are looking at having Izzy Brown back in there.”

Wednesday are still winless under Moore in the four fixtures he’s taken charge of, whilst Barnsley motor on and flex their muscles in the race for the play-offs.

Potential Sheffield Wednesday XI: Westwood; Urhoghide, Lees, Borner; Palmer, Pelupessy, Bannan, Reach; Harris, Windass; Rhodes.