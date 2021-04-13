All the fresh Rotherham United team news ahead of QPR, what will Paul Warne’s XI look like tonight?

Rotherham United’s fight for survival continues tonight as they look to topple a team in Queens Park Rangers whose season is now about playing for pride.

Sitting in 11th place in the Championship, The Hoops are not going up or down this season, but the Millers’ situation is much more precarious.

They sit in 22nd position on 36 points – six points away from Coventry City directly above them – but the real caveat is that Rotherham have three games in hand on the Sky Blues.

One of them is tonight, however in two days they will be thrust right back into action against Coventry themselves, as a fixture pile-up due to COVID outbreaks has happened.

Three games in six days is not going to be easy and we are likely going to see a lot of squad rotation from Paul Warne this week, but thankfully for him he seems to have an almost fully-fit squad to choose from.

Are these 17 facts about Rotherham United’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 The club's first badge was the Rotherham coat of arms - True or False? True False

Warne confirmed to Rotherham’s official website that apart from one injury that has been picked up this week that he doesn’t want to reveal, the Millers have a full squad to choose from which will surely help when it comes to their games later in the week.

The 47-year-old has also said though that he may freshen the line-up against the R’s up with one or two new bodies from the weekend draw with Huddersfield.

Both Daniel Barlaser and Ryan Giles came off the bench on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium, so they could be the ones to come into the fold as the Millers seek for a vital three points in their battle for survival.

Predicted Rotherham line-up (3-5-2): Johansson; Ihiekwe, Wood, MacDonald; Olosunde, Wing, Barlaser, Wiles, Giles; Ladapo, Smith.