All the fresh Rotherham United team news ahead of Luton Town clash tonight

Rotherham United face a huge game in their battle to avoid relegation from the Championship on Tuesday night, as they make the trip to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town.

The Millers go into the game three points from safety, and a win over the Hatters would lift them out of the relegation zone on goal difference going into the final game of the season on Saturday.

But just what sort of squad does Rotherham manager Paul Warne have available to call upon going into the game.

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest Millers team news for that clash with the Hatters, and how they could line-up for the match at Kenilworth Road.

One change Rotherham could make comes in goal. Despite what Paul Warne had hoped, Viktor Johansson was unable to return to in goal for Saturday’s draw with Blackburn, following the concussion he suffered the week before against Barnsley.

However, the 22-year-old may now be pushing for a return here, although the performances of Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman in his absence mean Warne may still have a difficult decision to make here.

In defence, one change Rotherham will certainly have to make centres on Angus MacDonald, who is expected to miss the rest of the season with a calf injury suffered against Blackburn, which will be a blow considering some of his recent performances.

That could mean that Wes Harding makes his return to the starting XI at Kenilworth Road, having replaced MacDonald from the bench at the weekend.

Does the New York Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18 Memorial Stadium? Higher Lower

One boost Rotherham have been given ahead of this game is the return to contention of Matt Crooks, who is now once again available after completing a three-game suspension following his controversial red card against Middlesbrough.

Warne has described the midfielder as being like a “caged animal” since then, so his return to the side could give the Millers an extra impetus on Tuesday.

Up front, Rotherham’s two top scorers this season, could be the obvious choices to lead the line again against Luton, as they look to get the goals that could earn the club a vital win in the battle against relegation.