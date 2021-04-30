All the fresh QPR team news ahead of Stoke, what will the Hoops XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers’ final away game of the season takes them to Stoke City this weekend as they look to end the campaign inside the top eight in the league table.

Whether the Hoops manage to do that or not remains to be seen, of course, with the likes of Cardiff City aiming to beat them but, even so, 2021 has been a real year of progression for the Hoops.

Indeed, a big summer awaits but first they must take on the Potters and then Luton Town next weekend to head into the off-season on a high.

In terms of team news, QPR currently don’t have any new doubts and it remains to be seen just what they do with their line-up.

George Thomas may come out of the starting line-up for Sam Field with that switch being made for the second half against Norwich whilst we could see Charlie Austin in from the start, too, as he had a positive impact against the Yellows.

Seny Dieng will surely keep his spot despite a rare mistake against the Canaries and the only question mark may be over Jordy de Wijs who had to come off as a precaution over a hamstring complaint against City last Saturday.

If he’s fit and ready to go, though, the Hoops’ XI could look like this tomorrow:

(3-4-1-2) Dieng; Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kakay, Johansen, Field, Wallace; Chair; Austin, Dykes