All the fresh QPR team news ahead of Middlesbrough, what will the Hoops XI look like today?

Queens Park Rangers make the long trip north this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they head to Teesside to take on Middlesbrough.

Rangers have had a good 2021 and will be aiming to finish as high as possible in the table but recent results have been a little inconsistent.

Wins against Coventry and Sheffield Wednesday have been punctuated by losses at Nottingham Forest and Rotherham United and so it is their away form that needs to improve today at the Riverside.

In terms of team news, Mark Warburton could well revert back to something a little more familiar starting XI wise after making a few changes against the Millers.

Jordy de Wijs has a broken nose but may well play with protection on his face at the heart of defence whilst the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock have the potential to return to the team after not starting on Tuesday night.

Charlie Austin, meanwhile, is one man that will be missing as he serves the last game of a three-match suspension – something that has seen Lyndon Dykes step up and start scoring goals more for the Hoops.

Possible QPR XI: (3-4-2-1:) Dieng, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet; Kakay, Johansen, Field, Wallace; Chair, Willock; Dykes.