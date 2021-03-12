All the fresh QPR team news ahead of Huddersfield, what will the R’s XI look like tomorrow?

Queens Park Rangers play host to Huddersfield Town this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they look for a third win in a row.

After a couple of defeats, the Hoops are looking to build another good unbeaten run with them taking on the Terriers this weekend.

The reverse fixture saw the R’s put in arguably their worst performance of the season earlier this year but they look a strong outfit now and Mark Warburton is hopeful that there are no new injury concerns to deal with before kick-off tomorrow afternoon.

Indeed, it’s more about rotation, or at least the potential for it, at the moment with a few more games to be played before in the international break and we’ll see what advice he has been given from his medical team in terms of player loads.

Charlie Owens, Luke Amos and Tom Carroll all remain out but after that Warburton has a fairly free squad to pick from.

It’s likely, too, he’ll keep with the 5-2-2-1/3-4-2-1 formation he has been using in recent games, too, with Ilias Chair and Chris Willock playing off of Charlie Austin.

Likely XI: Dieng; Kane, Dickie, De Wijs, Barbet, Wallace; Field, Johansen; Willock, Chair; Austin.