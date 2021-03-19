All the fresh Preston North End team news ahead of Luton Town, what will the Lilywhites XI look like tomorrow?

Preston North End’s season is in danger of petering out after back-to-back losses – but there is an outside chance that they could get dragged into a relegation battle if they don’t pick up a few more wins.

There was promise in their second half performance two weeks ago against AFC Bournemouth where they picked up a draw, but defeats against Wycombe Wanderers and Middlesbrough have brought questions over Alex Neil’s future at the club.

Neil remains in charge though as North End welcome Luton Town to Deepdale, a club who are in a similar position to PNE – in 14th compared to the Lilywhites in 16th position – but with far lesser expectations.

It’s likely that the Scot will be making changes to his line-up to try and get a victory before the international break, and that includes bringing Anthony Gordon back into the team.

The exciting Everton loanee hasn’t started the last three games for PNE and the Liverpool Echo have suggested that his lack of minutes recently have ‘raised alarm’ at Goodison Park, but they’ve reported that he’s set for a return this weekend.

That will be relief for PNE fans who want to see him on the pitch, and Ryan Ledson may not be too far away from a return – he’s been missing for over a month and he’s seemingly touch and go for tomorrow according to Neil.

Ledson may be needed as captain Alan Browne wont’t be available for selection for the next three games due to his red card against Middlesbrough on Tuesday, so it could be a much-changed team for North End, with fans hoping that Greg Cunningham will also be back to fitness.

PREDICTED PNE STARTING 11 (4-2-3-1): Iversen; Van den Berg, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham; Whiteman, Molumby; Gordon, Johnson, Sinclair; Evans.