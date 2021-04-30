All the fresh Portsmouth team news ahead of Wimbledon, what will the Pompey XI look like tomorrow?

Portsmouth travel to AFC Wimbledon in what is going to be one of two huge matches they have left to play in League One this season that will determine whether they can get in the play-offs.

Danny Cowley side dropped two precious points against Accrington Stanley in midweek with John Marquis of all people turning the ball into his own goal late on to see the game end 3-3. That was a major setback for Pompey and leaves them now at the mercy of what Charlton Athletic can do with their game in hand. That will be played next week on Tuesday against Lincoln City.

Portsmouth at the moment are occupying that final play-off position, and they will know they have to win their two remaining games starting with Wimbledon to keep that spot come the end of the campaign. There can be no more room left for error for them and they need to avoid some of the mistakes that were on show at the back in their draw against Accrington.

A win here would put a lot of pressure on the likes of Charlton and also Oxford United who are chasing them down, while it would also potentially see them also place a little more pressure on Blackpool in fifth. Cowley will be hoping his side can find the three points against a Wimbledon side who are almost there in terms of their safety in League One.

Cowley’s side have been handed a potential major boost ahead of the game against Wimbledon, with influential defender and club vice-captain Lee Brown set to make a return to action, according to his manager. He has been a real loss the last five matches that he has missed with a hamstring injury.

While Cowley also provided further positive news with an update on Jordy Hiwula’s condition and suggested that he could be set to return to the squad against Wimbledon. The forward has not featured since the 2-1 win against Ipswich Town and has missed the last nine matches with an ankle injury.

However, Portsmouth will continue to be without all three of Alex Bass, Ellis Harrison and Michael Jacobs, with the trio all suffering from foot, knee and ankle injuries respectively.

Pompey are also still going to be without defender Jack Whatmough, who is serving the final game of his four-match suspension after he was shown a red card during the 1-0 defeat at MK Dons.

Cowley will have to decide whether to change back to a 4-4-2 or 4-2-3-1 set up, or stick with the 3-5-2 system he has deployed in the last two games.

Predicted Portsmouth XI (4-2-3-1 formation): MacGillivray; Johnson, Ragett, Nicolaisen, Brown; Naylor, Close; Harness, Williams, Curtis; Marquis