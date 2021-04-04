All the fresh Portsmouth team news ahead of Wigan, what will the Pompey XI look like tomorrow?

Portsmouth will be looking to make it four win from four since the appointment of manager Danny Cowley on Easter Monday, when they travel to The DW Stadium to take on Wigan Athletic.

Friday’s 2-1 win at home to Rochdale means that Pompey currently sit fifth in the League One table, two points clear of the chasing pack in the race for a play-off place.

Wigan by contrast, are third from bottom in the standings, two points from safety, having failed to win any of their last four games.

This therefore, could be a decent opportunity for Pompey to pick up three more useful points, in the battle for a place in the Championship next season.

But just what sort of starting lineup could Cowley name to give his side the best possible chance of securing another win at The DW on Monday?

Here, we’ve taken a look at the latest Portsmouth team news ahead of that game, in order to find out.

Since his appointment at Fratton Park, Cowley has not been a manager who has made a great deal of changes to his starting lineup when they have not been necessary, meaning we could see a fairly similar side to the one that beat Rochdale earlier in the weekend.

In goal, first-choice stopper Craig MacGillivray looks set to continue between the posts, particularly with back-up stopper Alex Bass currently injured.

Ahead of MacGillivray, the back four has remained largely unchanged throughout Cowley’s time in charge, meaning we could see the same backline again against Wigan.

One change we could see comes in midfield, where Ben Close was forced off late on in that victory over Rochdale.

Although Cowley later revealed that was due to cramp rather than an injury, the Pompey boss may still be tempted to make a change to rest a player in Close who had played very little football prior to the run in the side he has had since that change in manager.

Should that happen, then Andy Cannon could be a contender to partner Tom Naylor in the centre of the park, while Marcus Harness and Michael Jacobs – up against his former club – will look to provide the threat from out wide.

Upfront, John Marquis serves the second of his three-game suspension, while Ellis Harrison and Jordy Hiwula remain absent through injury, meaning Pompey will be without a recognised striker at The DW.

As a result, Cowley could once again turn to the makeshift attacking pairing of Ronan Curtis and Ryan Williams, who should at least be confident of making an impact after both found the net in Friday’s win over Rochdale.