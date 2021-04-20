All the fresh Portsmouth team news ahead of Swindon, what will Cowley’s XI look like later?

Portsmouth travel to lowly Swindon Town this evening in Sky Bet League One, with Danny Cowley’s men looking to bounce back from their weekend away defeat to MK Dons.

The South Coast club are still very much in the running to attain a play-off spot this season and will be hoping that they can go on a much needed run of form between now and the end of the campaign to achieve their objective.

They are currently level on points with sixth place Oxford United at the time of writing and with a game in hand on their rivals, do have the capabilities to make a real push for a place in the play-off semi-finals.

A victory in today’s game at the County Ground could see them rise into the top six if other results across the division go their way, meaning that there is even greater importance placed on achieving a positive outcome.

Here, we take a look at what Danny Cowley’s XI could look like later.

Craig MacGillivray will once again continue between the sticks for Pompey, with the Scot being the only fully fit senior keeper as Alex Bass is still sidelined with a foot injury.

There will be one enforced change for the away side at the back, with Rasmus Nicolaisen coming in for the suspended Jack Whatmough, after the latter received a red card in the defeat to Milton Keynes, which means he will now miss four games after picking up his second red of the campaign.

Therefore Sean Raggett will switch to the right centre back slot to make way for the Dane to start in the left hand berth, so that both players can play on their stronger feet.

Harvey White and Tom Naylor will once again be playing in holding midfield, with the likes of Ben Close and Andy Cannon continuing to nurse injuries.

Ronan Curtis, Ryan Williams and Marcus Harness will be seeking to provide the creativity going forward for lone striker John Marquis, with the number nine having scored three times in his last 10 league outings for the club.