All the fresh Portsmouth team news ahead of Shrewsbury, what will Cowley’s XI look like tomorrow?

Portsmouth are looking to build on last week’s victory over Ipswich Town, which kick-started the Danny Cowley era in the perfect way.

Cowley has arrived at Fratton Park alongside brother, Nicky Cowley, with the pair tasked with delivering play-off football for Pompey in League One.

Building towards that this weekend will be important, with Portsmouth taking on Shrewsbury Town.

After last week’s win over Ipswich, there is a natural buzz around the club, with Cowley also revealing that he has some selection dilemmas.

As per Hampshire Live, he said: “You always want difficult decisions, I only worry when I don’t have decisions. I am not scared of decisions but I have always tried to make the right decision.”

The fixture with Shrewsbury coincides with March’s international break, leaving Cowley without Ronan Curtis, whilst John Marquis may also be unavailable alongside Ellis Harrison.

However, Cowley has also revealed that Callum Johnson returning to the grass in training has been an added boost, with the 24-year-old seemingly in contention for a return to action against Shrews.

There’s also the possibility, though, of remaining relatively unchanged.

Possible Portsmouth XI: MacGillivray; Bolton, Whatmough, Ragett, Brown; Harness, Naylor, Cannon, Jacobs; Williams, Hiwula.