All the fresh Portsmouth team news ahead of Ipswich Town, what will the Pompey XI look like tomorrow?

The Kenny Jackett-less era began on Tuesday night at Portsmouth in unsuccessful fashion, with Pompey going down 1-0 to fellow promotion chasers Peterborough United.

And with no new manager in place as of yet, it will may be up to caretaker boss Joe Gallen to once again steer the ship as Pompey face a tricky home clash against Ipswich Town and former manager Paul Cook.

But that all depends on whether or not Danny Cowley is appointed in time for tomorrow’s clash, with local reporter Neil Allen claiming that Cowley has met the Pompey squad and has already taken his first training session.

Whilst we wait for the appointment to be confirmed, Portsmouth haven’t released anything in the way of team news or a preview, so we can assume that there are no new knocks that were picked up against Posh in midweek.

Ellis Harrison is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and top scorer John Marquis missed Tuesday’s match after picking up an ankle knock in the EFL Trophy final against Salford last weekend.

Gallen also went with a 3-5-2 formation whilst Cowley’s preferred system from his season at Huddersfield was a 4-2-3-1.

Considering Cowley took training with Pompey today, he will already be looking to stamp his own authority on the team and it would be no surprise to see him revert to that shame – but the line-up could be an absolute lottery.

Predicted Portsmouth XI (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray; Bolton, Whatmough, Raggett, Brown; Naylor, White; Harness, Cannon, Curtis; Hiwula.