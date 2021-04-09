All the fresh Portsmouth team news ahead of Burton, what will Cowley’s XI look like tomorrow?

Danny Cowley has gotten off to the perfect start as the new head coach of Portsmouth, with four wins under his belt in his first four matches.

After taking over from Kenny Jackett last month following a downturn in form, Cowley was tasked with getting Pompey back into promotion-winning form – even if it means settling for a play-off place.

The automatic promotion race may have ran its course, with Pompey now nine points off Peterborough, although there is a game in hand for the south coast club so nothing is out of reach just yet.

The fight for a Championship place continues though against Burton Albion tomorrow a – team who have been one of the best in the league since Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink returned to the hot-seat.

Pompey will have to do without top scorer John Marquis once again though – his three-match ban expires following the game against the Brewers so it will probably be Ronan Curtis up-front again in the absence of any natural senior strikers.

That’s because Ellis Harrison and Jordy Hiwula are both on the sidelines with injuries, and Sean Raggett is now a doubt for the contest at Fratton Park.

The colossal centre-back injured his cheekbone in the 1-0 victory at Wigan Athletic on Easter Monday and may not make it tomorrow, with Rasmus Nicolaisen primed to enter in his place.

Aside from that though there’s no new injury worries and if Raggett is the only concern, there will probably not be too many changes.

Predicted Portsmouth line-up (4-2-3-1): MacGillivray; Johnson, Whatmough, Nicolasen, Brown; Naylor, Close; Harness, Williams, Jacobs; Curtis.