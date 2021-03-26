All the fresh Plymouth Argyle team news ahead of Blackpool, what will the Pilgrims’ XI look like tomorrow?

Plymouth Argyle will be looking to record back-to-back wins in Sky Bet League One tomorrow afternoon, as they prepare to take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

The Pilgrims arrested a run of five straight defeats last weekend, defeating Bristol Rovers by two goals to nil courtesy of a Niall Ennis brace.

Ryan Lowe’s side are back in league action tomorrow, as they prepare to head to Lancashire to take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road.

Are you Plymouth Argyle mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this Argyle quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who did Plymouth play in their first league game of the season? AFC Wimbledon Blackpool Shrewsbury Town Bristol Rovers

Blackpool have been in fine form of late, defeating promotion rivals Peterborough United in midweek to see them move up to sixth in League One.

Argyle will have to be at their best, then, and having a clean bill of health will be influential in helping them pick up all three points.

Top goalscorer Luke Jephcott will be available for the Pilgrims despite featuring for Wales Under-21s’ this afternoon. They have a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Wrexham which kicks off at 1pm.

But the striker will be back with the squad on Friday night, and barring any injuries, will feature for Argyle against Blackpool.

They will be without Jerome Opoku through suspension, but Kelland Watts should be back after missing the win over Bristol Rovers with a hip injury.

It would make sense for Watts to slot into the defence and replace Opoku, but whether Jephcott is risked remains to be seen.

Below is how we think Argyle will line up in Blackpool…

Probable Argyle XI: Cooper; Edwards, Aimson, Watts, Lewis; Camara, Fornah, Grant Mayor; Hardie, Ennis.