All the fresh Oxford United team news ahead of Lincoln, what will the U’s XI look like tonight?

The Sky Sports cameras will roll into the Kassam Stadium tonight as Oxford United take on Lincoln City in a very important League One clash.

The international break gives the third and fourth tier a chance to impress in-front of a bigger-than-usual audience, and this match could have major implications in the promotion race to the Championship.

The Imps currently sit in fourth position and they need to pick up their form drastically if they want to make it into the top two, having won just one of their last eight games.

Michael Appleton will have a point to prove though as he returns to his former club, where he will meet with Karl Robinson and his 11th-placed U’s.

Since their seven-match winning run ended in early February, Oxford’s form has been patchy but they still sit three points outside the play-offs, with a win tonight putting them up to seventh in the table.

Robinson has revealed though, per the club’s official website, that there will be changes to the line-up that lost 1-0 to Northampton Town this week, but they won’t include winger Rob Hall.

Hall has been used sporadically this season and was an unused substitute on Tuesday night, but he had to come off in a friendly with Bristol Rovers a few days ago and will not be available for tonight.

The Lincoln match will come too soon for Sam Long as he recovers from a hamstring injury, with the Good Friday clash against Sunderland a more realistic target for him, whilst Robinson is hoping to have James Henry and Elliot Lee back available for selection following hamstring and knee injuries respectively.

Lee has missed just a couple of games but influential attacking midfielder Henry hasn’t been seen since the end of February and Oxford could do with his creativity returning to the line-up, having hit double figures in terms of goals for the last three League One seasons.

Predicted Oxford Utd X1 (4-2-3-1): Stevens; Hanson, Moore, Atkinson, Ruffels; Brannagan, Rodriguez; Barker, Sykes, Shodipo; Taylor.